Monavale (MONA) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Monavale has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $234.31 or 0.00560971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00255163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,219 coins and its circulating supply is 9,521 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

