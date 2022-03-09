MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $784,086.01 and approximately $1,151.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00095869 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,342,132 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

