MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $556.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.56.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.57 and its 200 day moving average is $462.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $477,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.