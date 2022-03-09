MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.56.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.57 and its 200-day moving average is $462.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

