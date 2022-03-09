MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.94.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,758,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,318,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

