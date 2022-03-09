MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $281.74, but opened at $316.57. MongoDB shares last traded at $320.63, with a volume of 30,517 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.94.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.57 and its 200-day moving average is $462.48.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.