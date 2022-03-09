MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $281.74, but opened at $316.57. MongoDB shares last traded at $320.63, with a volume of 30,517 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.57 and its 200-day moving average is $462.48.
MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.