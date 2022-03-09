Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,195,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9,148.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

