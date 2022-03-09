Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Monro worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 7.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.