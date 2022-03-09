Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 803.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

