Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,355 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Matson worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Matson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Matson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $247,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Matson Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.