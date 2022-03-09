Morgan Stanley Acquires 108,939 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of MultiPlan worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 50.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 888,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of MPLN opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

