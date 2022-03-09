Morgan Stanley Acquires 48,689 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

