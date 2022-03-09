Morgan Stanley Buys 69,116 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

