Morgan Stanley Cuts Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $9.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.
Shares of CRCT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59. Cricut has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713 over the last 90 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
