Morgan Stanley Cuts Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $9.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of CRCT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59. Cricut has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

