Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,990 shares of company stock worth $27,034,243. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.