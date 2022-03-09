Morgan Stanley Grows Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of AbCellera Biologics worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of ABCL opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

