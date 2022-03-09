Morgan Stanley Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of LCI Industries worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

