Morgan Stanley Has $14.43 Million Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.70% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

FXB stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $125.99 and a 1 year high of $137.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.37.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.