Morgan Stanley Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

