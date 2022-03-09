Morgan Stanley Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of New Fortress Energy worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NFE stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

