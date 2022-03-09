Morgan Stanley Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of MYR Group worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MYR Group by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

