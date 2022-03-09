Morgan Stanley Has $14.66 Million Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 1,167,944 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $17,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $10,462,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.6% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,107,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 416,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

