Morgan Stanley Has $14.69 Million Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of American Well worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in American Well by 95.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 769,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 375,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in American Well by 30.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,533,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 361,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in American Well by 855.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 436,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 390,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,658 shares of company stock worth $2,739,103. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.55. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.