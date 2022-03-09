Morgan Stanley Has $14.91 Million Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.61% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

