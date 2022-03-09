Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Textainer Group worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGH. StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

