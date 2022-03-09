Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Axos Financial worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

