Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Fulgent Genetics worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

