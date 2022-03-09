Morgan Stanley Sells 166,947 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 257,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 64,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

