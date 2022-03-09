Morgan Stanley Sells 191,642 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Neogen worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neogen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,779,000 after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Neogen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.56. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

