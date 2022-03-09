Morgan Stanley Sells 261,675 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 261,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Methanex worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

