Morgan Stanley Sells 4,798,531 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,798,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $83,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

