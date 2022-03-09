Morgan Stanley Sells 61,496 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,496 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of First Financial Bankshares worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,212 shares of company stock worth $743,754 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

