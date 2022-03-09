Morgan Stanley Sells 91,996 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of CNX Resources worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

