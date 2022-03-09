MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €22.37 ($24.32) and last traded at €21.86 ($23.76). Approximately 154,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.55 ($23.42).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.22 ($82.85).

The firm has a market cap of $746.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

