MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.
MOR stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $822.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.07.
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
