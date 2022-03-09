Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.45 ($0.15), with a volume of 357900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mothercare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.56 million and a PE ratio of -10.91.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.