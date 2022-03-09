Motocoin Market Capitalization Tops $689,579.89 (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded 101% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 87.4% higher against the dollar. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $689,579.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.91 or 0.00237401 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00185318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Motocoin uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org . The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

