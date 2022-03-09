Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $21,802,000.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MSI traded up $7.57 on Wednesday, hitting $221.70. 813,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,689. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.61. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

