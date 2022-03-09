Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.74

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.74 and traded as high as $30.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 5,300 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.