Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 19,541 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 2,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,474. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

