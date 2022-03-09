Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 24,024 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,910. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

