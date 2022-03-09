Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 756 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 101,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,579. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

