Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,929,000 after acquiring an additional 410,422 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 277.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 288,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 212,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 860.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,372. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73.

