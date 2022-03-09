Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Core Laboratories worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,226,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,645. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

