Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American National Group by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day moving average of $189.54. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,938 shares of company stock worth $11,904,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

