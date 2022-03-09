MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $221.67

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.67 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.01). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 227.06 ($2.98), with a volume of 1,999 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.85. The company has a market capitalization of £37.25 million and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

In other news, insider Michael O’Connell acquired 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £22,157.47 ($29,032.32).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

