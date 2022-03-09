MXC 1-Day Volume Tops $18.86 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $239.33 million and $18.86 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00281470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.01155180 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003242 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

