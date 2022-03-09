My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $567,819.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.05 or 0.06576875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.13 or 1.00139126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041550 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

