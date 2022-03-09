Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.35

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 660451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

