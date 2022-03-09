MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 5.1%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 5,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 267,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

